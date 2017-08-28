Back to Main page
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career

Sport
August 28, 16:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Lipnitskaya's mother, the figure skater informed the management of the Russian Figure Skating Federation about her decision back in April

Yulia Lipnitskaya

Yulia Lipnitskaya

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympic champion in team figure skating Yulia Lipnitskaya has wrapped up with her sports career and informed about the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF) about her decision back in April, the mother of the 19-year-old figure skater told TASS on Monday.

"Yulia informed the management of the federation (RFSF) about her decision to wrap up with her career back in April after returning from Europe, where she underwent three-month treatment from anorexia," Lipnitskaya’s mother said in an interview with TASS.

"We are grateful to Telesport company, which helped Yulia at that difficult period of time," she said. "I would like to point out that she is currently paid Olympic stipend only and is not receiving salary from the federation although she is still listed on the reserve roster of the national team."

RFSF President Alexander Gorshkov told TASS that the federation did not receive official documents from Lipnitskaya stating her decision to end sports career.

"Although listed in the reserve roster, Yulia is still a part of the Russian national team," Gorshkov said in an interview with TASS after asked to comment on the statement of Lipnitskaya’s mother.

"I cannot make statement based on gossips since my post obliges me to be guided by facts only," Gorshkov said. "We have to wait for an official statement for Yulia as now we are in the middle of gossips."

Lipnitskaya, who comes from the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, hit the international media headlines at the age of 15 in January of 2014, when she skated to gold in the Figure Skating European Championships.

With less than a month after her European victory, the teen figure skater grabbed the Olympic gold at the 2014 Winter Games in Russia’s Sochi and later in the year she skated to silver at the World Championship in Japan.

