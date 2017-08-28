Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President Putin congratulates national athletes with achievements at 2017 Universiade

Sport
August 28, 15:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to national athletes, who keep winning medals at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, currently underway in Taiwan’s Taipei.

According to the congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin website, the president particularly stressed the achievements of divers Ilya Zakharov and Yevgeny Kuznetsov, weightlifter Yegor Klimonov, taekwondo fighter Rafail Ayukayev and of men’s epee fencing team (Dmitry Gusev, Alan Fardzinov, Sergei Bida and Georgy Bruyev).

Read also

Russia set for medals at 2017 Universiade despite absence of track and field athletes

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia provides financing for construction of Paks nuclear power plant — Putin
2
Russian Olympic champion in figure skating Lipnitskaya wraps up sports career
3
Russian planes destroy 26 pieces of equipment, two Islamic State strongholds
4
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy over 1,000 terrorist facilities in Syria in past week
5
Number of Russian speakers across globe down by 50 million — Russian MP
6
Turkish business may adjust Russia’s national payment card to trade in national currency
7
Russia 'not seeking to vie with anyone' to settle Qatari quandary, vows Lavrov
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама