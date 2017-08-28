Russian women’s team wins silver at 2017 World Modern Pentathlon Championships

WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in MoscowWorld August 28, 6:03
MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Gulnaz Gubaidullina, Anna Buryak and Ulyana Batashova of Russia won silver medals in the women’s team event at the 2017 World Modern Pentathlon Championships in Egypt’s Cairo on Sunday.
The team event counts best points scored by the three athletes in qualifications or finals.
Gubaidullina won gold in the individual women’s event, Buryak took the 11th place, Batashova - 13th place. The three scored a total of 3,779 points. Hungary’s team was first with 3,792 points. Germany was third (3,705 points).
The Russian men’s team of Alexander Lesun, Kirill Belyakov and Ilya Frolov won bronze medals on August 6.
The 2017 World Modern Pentathlon Championships is held in Cairo from August 21 to 28, 2017. The final event of the championships will be mixed relay.