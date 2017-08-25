Sharapova to face Halep in first round of US Open

Sharapova to face Halep in first round of US OpenSport August 25, 20:49
Russian Defense Ministry reveals declassified documents on Battle of StalingradWorld August 25, 20:22
Moscow summons Moldova's envoy over Chisinau’s initiative to withdraw Russian peacekeepersRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 25, 19:51
Russian prosecutors hand over additional data on MH17 crash probeWorld August 25, 18:49
St. Petersburg to host International Jazz Day in 2018Society & Culture August 25, 18:30
Russian aircraft carry out longest flights since WWII during Syrian operationMilitary & Defense August 25, 18:08
Russia and Syria create joint air defense systemMilitary & Defense August 25, 17:15
This week in photos: Spain mourns, Big Ben falls silent and a solar eclipse shadows EarthSociety & Culture August 25, 17:02
Russian top brass claim terrorists in Syria use 'swarming' tacticsMilitary & Defense August 25, 17:02
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will face the second seed, Romania’s Simona Halep, in the first round of the US Open, the tournament’s press service said.
The US Open, which is the last Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to take place on August 28 to September 10.