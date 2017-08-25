Back to Main page
Sharapova to face Halep in first round of US Open

Sport
August 25, 20:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tourney will begin on August, 28

©  EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will face the second seed, Romania’s Simona Halep, in the first round of the US Open, the tournament’s press service said.

The US Open, which is the last Grand Slam of the year, is scheduled to take place on August 28 to September 10.

