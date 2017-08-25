Back to Main page
Russian swimmer clinches gold in men’s 100 m butterfly at 2017 Universiade

Sport
August 25, 17:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city

1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Alexander Sadovnikov won gold on Friday in men’s 100 meters butterfly at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, currently underway in Taiwan’s Taipei.

The 20-year-old Russian finished the distance with the result of 51.81 seconds leaving behind his closest competitors Andrey Khloptsov of Ukraine, who finished second taking silver with the result of 51.91 seconds and Brazilian swimmer Henrique De Souza Martins (bronze medal with the final result of 51.96 seconds).

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

