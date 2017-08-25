Lokomotiv FC placed in Group F at UEFA Europa League group stage

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Lokomotiv Moscow football club has been placed in Group F along with Denmark’s Copenhagen FC of the 2017 UEFA Europa League group stage following the draw on Friday in Monaco.

Two other contenders in the group for the Russian and Danish football clubs are Moldova’s Sheriff and Zlin from the Czech Republic.

First leg matches of the 2017 UEFA Europa League will be held on September 14. The final match for the title of the Europa League champions is scheduled for May 16, 2018 in French Lyon.