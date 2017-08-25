Russia’s FC Krasnodar loses to Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, out of UEFA Europa League

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promisingBusiness & Economy August 24, 21:18
BELGRADE, August 25. /TASS/. Russian football club Krasnodar lost 1:2 to Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda on Thursday night and failed to qualify for the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.
Crvena Zvezda’s two goals were scored by Nemanja Radonjic (7th minute) and Guelor Kanga (46th minute). On the 81th minute, Krasnodar’s Andreas Granqvist scored from the penalty spot.
The first game between the two teams was won 3:2 by Krasnodar. With an aggregate result of 4:4, Crvena Zvezda won on away goals.
Krasnodar became this season’s first Russian football club to drop out of European cups.
Crvena Zvezda last reached this group stage in the 2007/08 season. Its opponents will be known in the drawing procedure due on August 25 in Monaco.