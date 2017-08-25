Spartak to face Liverpool, Sevilla and Maribor in UEFA Champions League group stage

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promisingBusiness & Economy August 24, 21:18
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A football club from Russia, Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E of the UEFA Champions League group stage along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor, according to the draw held in Monaco on Thursday.
Another football club from Russia, CSKA Moscow, has been placed in Group A against England’s Manchester United, Switzerland’s Basel and Portugal’s Benfica.
The first leg matches of Group A and Group E have been scheduled to be held either on September 12 or 13.
Below is the schedule of Spartak’s group stage games:
September 13 - Maribor-Spartak
September 26 - Spartak-Liverpool
October 17 - Spartak-Sevilla
November 1 - Sevilla-Spartak
November 21 - Spartak-Maribor
December 6 - Spartak-Liverpool
The final match of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League was scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 26, 2018.