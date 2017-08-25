Back to Main page
Spartak to face Liverpool, Sevilla and Maribor in UEFA Champions League group stage

Sport
August 25, 1:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first leg matches of Group A and Group E have been scheduled to be held either on September 12 or 13

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A football club from Russia, Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E of the UEFA Champions League group stage along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor, according to the draw held in Monaco on Thursday.

Another football club from Russia, CSKA Moscow, has been placed in Group A against England’s Manchester United, Switzerland’s Basel and Portugal’s Benfica.

The first leg matches of Group A and Group E have been scheduled to be held either on September 12 or 13.

Below is the schedule of Spartak’s group stage games:

September 13 - Maribor-Spartak

September 26 - Spartak-Liverpool

October 17 - Spartak-Sevilla

November 1 - Sevilla-Spartak

November 21 - Spartak-Maribor

December 6 - Spartak-Liverpool

The final match of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League was scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 26, 2018.

