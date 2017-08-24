FC Zenit St. Petersburg in UEFA Europa League group stage after defeating Utrecht

Experts deem Eurasian high speed railway link between China and EU promisingBusiness & Economy August 24, 21:18
ST. PETERSBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s FC Zenit St. Petersburg made it into the group stage of the UEFA Europa League after defeating Utrecht (The Netherlands) 2:0 on Thursday evening.
Both goals were scored by Aleksandr Kokorin on the 9th and 105th minutes.
In the first leg match, Zenit lost 1:0 to Utrecht.
The Russian football club’s opponents in the Europa League group stage will be known in the drawing procedure to take place on August 25 in Monaco.