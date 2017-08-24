Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UEFA Champions League group stage draw places CSKA Moscow FC in Group A

Sport
August 24, 20:26 UTC+3

Another football club from Russia, Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club has been placed in Group A of the UEFA Champions League group stage against England’s Manchester United, Switzerland’s Basel and Portugal’s Benfica, according to the draw held in Monaco on Thursday.

Another football club from Russia, Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor.

Read also

CSKA Moscow FC’s win move Russia closer to France in UEFA coefficient rankings

CSKA wins UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg match against Young Boys

The first leg matches of Group A and Group E have been scheduled to be held either on September 12 or 13.

The final match of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League was scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 26, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia shows off military trophies seized from terrorists in Syria
2
International investigators receive additional data on MH17 crash from Russia
3
Ukraine marks Independence Day with parade attended by NATO units
4
Hungarian university to confer Honorary Citizen title on Putin in Budapest
5
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
6
Senator says Russia should not intensify confrontation with US on visa issue
7
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама