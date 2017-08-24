UEFA Champions League group stage draw places CSKA Moscow FC in Group A

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club has been placed in Group A of the UEFA Champions League group stage against England’s Manchester United, Switzerland’s Basel and Portugal’s Benfica, according to the draw held in Monaco on Thursday.

Another football club from Russia, Spartak Moscow, was placed in Group E along with Spain’s Sevilla, England’s Liverpool and Slovenia’s Maribor.

The first leg matches of Group A and Group E have been scheduled to be held either on September 12 or 13.

The final match of the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League was scheduled to be held in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on May 26, 2018.