Russian fencers grab gold in men’s team epee at 2017 Summer Universiade

Sport
August 24, 17:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian fencers successfully cruised to win gold on Wednesday in men’s epee team at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, currently underway in Taiwan’s Taipei.

The Russian team of Dmitry Gusev, Alan Fardzinov, Sergey Bida and Georgy Buyev defeated team Hungary 31-30 in the final encounter for the gold medal.

Read also
Richard McLaren

WADA ditches probes in doping-abuse allegations against Russian fencers

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

