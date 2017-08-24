CSKA Moscow FC’s win move Russia closer to France in UEFA coefficient rankings

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia moved closer to France in the charts of coefficient ratings of football clubs of the Union of European Football Clubs (UEFA), which determine a national representation in the two main European clubs tournaments for the upcoming seasons, namely in the Champions League and the Europa League.

Russia gained 0.2 points in the charts following CSKA Moscow FC second leg 2-0 win over Switzerland’s Young Boys in UEFA Champions League in the playoff round on Wednesday. The victory also granted the Russian club a spot in the next round, which also yielded the club additional 0.8 points.

French Nice FC failed to bring any points due to its defeat at the UEFA Champions League playoff round to Italy’s Napoli FC (0-4 on the aggregate) and was eventually relegated play in the Europa League matches.

CSKA Moscow is the only Russian football club currently playing this season in UEFA Champions League. Russian football clubs, Zenit St. Petersburg and Krasnodar, are Russia’s two other representatives playing in UEFA Europa League.

Russia’s aggregate coefficient rate over the past five seasons (including the current one) stands at 43.982, while France is ahead with 46.915 points. This season’s coefficient rating for Russia and France stands currently at 3.200 and 2.000 points respectively. The French team keeps an overall 5th position on the coefficient table with Russia closely following in 6th place.

UEFA’s coefficient rating system determines how many football clubs from any particular country could enter the competition of the Champions League and the Europa League. In line with the organization’s regulations, teams staying in 5th and 6th place (France and Russia at the moment) have the right of signing up each three clubs for the UEFA Champions League and three clubs for the UEFA Europa League.

The country in 7th place, which is currently held by Portugal with an overall coefficient of 40.582 over past five seasons, has the right to delegate two clubs for the Champions League and three for the Europa League.

The leader of the UEFA coefficient’s chart over the five-year period is Spain with 90.141 points and the country is followed by Germany (63.427 points), England (63.105 points) and Italy (61.749 points).

The European governing football body officially states that ‘the club coefficient ranking’ is based on the "results of clubs competing in the five previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in all UEFA competition draws."

According to the official UEFA regulations, "Clubs' coefficients are determined by the sum of all points won in the previous five years, plus 20% of the association coefficient over the same period."

The rankings are updated after each round of UEFA club competition matches.