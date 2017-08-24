Russian anti-doping body slaps 2-year ban on cyclist Medvedev for prohibited substances

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced on Thursday that the country’s cyclist Alexei Medvedev was suspended for two years over abuse of banned performance enhancing drugs.

The suspension term comes into force as of June 17, however RUSADA did not specify the banned drug used by the athlete.

Medvedev specialized in marathon cycling and was the 2016 champion of Russia as well as the 2011 UCI European championship in marathon racing.