Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian anti-doping body slaps 2-year ban on cyclist Medvedev for prohibited substances

Sport
August 24, 14:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

RUSADA did not specify the banned drug Medvedev had been using

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced on Thursday that the country’s cyclist Alexei Medvedev was suspended for two years over abuse of banned performance enhancing drugs.

The suspension term comes into force as of June 17, however RUSADA did not specify the banned drug used by the athlete.

Medvedev specialized in marathon cycling and was the 2016 champion of Russia as well as the 2011 UCI European championship in marathon racing.

Read also

WADA set to audit Russian anti-doping body four months after compliance status

Russian female weightlifter Vorobyova slapped with 8-year ban over doping abuse

Russian anti-doping body draws plan for samples collection until 2018

Russia suspends six track and field athletes for anti-doping rules violation

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence Day
2
Russian strategic bombers conduct flights over Pacific Ocean, Sea of Japan
3
Russia launches work to develop sixth-generation fighter jet
4
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanks
5
CSKA Moscow FC’s win move Russia closer to France in UEFA coefficient rankings
6
Press review: Moscow’s response may ricochet and Russian embassy in Kiev braces for unrest
7
Russian minister announces imminent merger of Sukhoi and MiG aircraft companies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама