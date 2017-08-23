Deputy PM encourages Russian athletes for more medals at 2017 Universiade

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s young athletes will keep up successfully competing for medals at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, just like it had always been at previous competitions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is a decent performance on behalf of everyone," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, said in an interview with TASS commenting on the team’s achievements. "Gymnasts, swimmers and judokas put up a distinguished performance."

Russian national student team’s athletes delighted all their fans on Wednesday, which was Day 4 of the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade in Taipei, by winning an impressive load of 14 medals, particularly four gold, three silver and seven bronze.

"On the whole, our athletes compete hard in all disciplines and we keep congratulating them with each won medal every day," Mutko said. "I am sure that it will stay the same way, since under such complicated competitions, as the Universiade may be, our athletes kept fighting for the pedestal and will continue doing it today."

Wednesday’s cargo of four gold medals added up to Russia’s previously won four gold medals in such competitions as: men’s compound team archery (Anton Bulayev, Alexander Dambayev and Viktor Kalashnikov), gymnastic artistic men’s floor exercise (Kirill Prokopyev), women’s artistic gymnastics uneven bars (Daria Spiridonova) and women’s swimming 4x200 meters freestyle relay (Anastasia Guzhenkova, Valeria Solomatina, Maria Baklakova and Arina Openysheva).

Russian athletes Diana Tontoyeva, Maria Vinogradova and Alexandra Savenkova brought one of three silvers today in women’s compound team archery. Two more silver medals were packed by Russian gymnast Vladislav Polyashov in men’s horizontal bar and Lilia Akhaimova in women’s vault.

Three out of seven winners of bronze medals from Russia on Wednesday are judokas Albert Oguzov (men’s 60kg), Anzhela Gasparyan (women’s open category) and Musa Tumenov (men’s open category).

Russia’s other bronze medalists on Wednesday are swimmer Rustam Gadirov (men’s 200 meters breaststroke), gymnast Lilia Akhaimova (women’s floor exercise), gymnast Maria Paseka (women’s vault) and Gulzhigit Kochkorbayev (men’s 58 kg taekwondo).

Having won 39 medals since the opening of the 2017 Summer Universiade, namely eight gold, 11 silver and 20 bronze medals, the Russian national team is currently in 4th place of the overall medal standings.

The overall medals count is topped by South Korea with 45 medals (17 gold, 11 silver and 17 bronze). The leading national team from South Kore is followed by Japan - 2nd with 43 medals (15-11-17) and Chinese Taipei - 3rd with 31 medals (12-13-6).

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing out the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.