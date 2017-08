Argentinian footballer Emiliano Rigoni signs contract with Russia’s Zenit FC

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit Saint Petersburg FC signed a four-year contract with Argentina’s Emiliano Ariel Rigoni, a midfielder from Argentinian football club Independiente, the Russian club’s press service announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Argentinian footballer arrived in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg on Tuesday and underwent a medical examination before signing the contract with the Russian club.

Rigoni played a total of 27 matches for Independiente FC scoring seven goals in all of them.

He is now the fifth Argentinian footballer to join Zenit FC during this summer’s transfer window joining Leandro Paredes, Matias Kranevitter, Sebastian Driussi and Emanuel Mammana.