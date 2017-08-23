WADA set to audit Russian anti-doping body four months after compliance status

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) intends to hold another audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) four months after it is granted the status of compliance with the WADA Code, an official with the RUSADA told TASS on Wednesday.

The WADA published on August 3 second part of its Roadmap, which stipulates a set of requirements necessary for the RUSADA to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights. One of the provisions in the document "Roadmap to Code of Compliance" stated that the world’s anti-doping body would audit RUSADA, tentatively next month, and will conduct another audit "within four months of any future date from which RUSADA achieves compliance."

"In four months after the date, when RUSADA will be granted the status of compliance with the WADA Code, the international agency is set to hold another audit," Margarita Pakhnotskaya, the head of RUSADA’s department for educational programs, said in an interview with TASS.

"The WADA reached understating in its work with the Russian anti-doping agency and I believe that the scheduled second audit is nothing but a formal procedure," she added.

On May 18, the WADA Board of Directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).