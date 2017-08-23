Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian athlete wins gold in artistic gymnastics at 2017 Summer Universiade

Sport
August 23, 13:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Kirill Prokopyev won gold on Wednesday in gymnastic artistic men’s floor exercise at the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, currently underway in Taiwan’s Taipei.

Prokopyev packed the gold for his national team after he was awarded a total of 14.800 points for his performance. With 14.700 points, South Korea’s Hansol Kim won silver barely edging Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa, who was left with bronze having secured 14.658 points.

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is held in Taiwan’s Taipei between August 19 and 30 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

Russian track and field athletes are missing the international tournament in Taiwan since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) keeps in force the provisional suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (ARAF) membership.

Gallery
10 photo

Top 10 fashion icons of sports world

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
2
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills
3
Netanyahu calls strengthening Iran’s positions in Syria 'a threat to the entire world'
4
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-end
5
Moscow begins hammering out response to Washington's new anti-Russian sanctions
6
Christophe de Margerie LNG tanker covers Northern Sea Route in record 6.5 days
7
Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама