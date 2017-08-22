Back to Main page
Russian athletes pack eight medals after Day 3 of 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei

Sport
August 22, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Athletes of the Russian national team harvested a total of eight medals on Day 3 of the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade, which is currently underway in Taiwan’s Taipei, packing one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Tuesday’s gold for Russia was grabbed by Boris Krasnov won gold on Tuesday in men’s under-68 kg taekwondo competition. Krasnov won the gold defeating in the final bout Azerbaijan’s Aykhan Taghizade.

Two of three silver medals were brought by weightlifters Vyacheslav Yarkin in men’s under-77 kg weight category and Tima Turieva in women’s under-63 kg weight category. Swimmer Maria Kameneva brought today’s third silver after winning in women’s 100m freestyle swimming.

The four-bronze set of medals were brought by judoka Abdula Abdulzhalilov in men’s under-65 kg category, Anisia Chelokhsayeva in women’s 57 kg taekwondo, Arina Openysheva in women’s 100 m freestyle swimming and Maxim Vekovishchev in men’s 200 m freestyle swimming.

Having won 25 medals since the opening of the 2017 Summer Universiade, namely four gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals, the Russian national team is currently in 6th place of the overall medal standings.

The overall medals count is topped by South Korea with 27 medals (10 gold, seven silver and 10 bronze). The leading national team from South Kore is followed by Japan - 2nd with 26 medals (8-8-10), Chinese Taipei - 3rd with 21 medals (7-11-3), North Korea - 4th with 10 medals (6-3-1) and Ukraine - 5th with 12 medals (5-3-4).

The 29th edition of the FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Taiwan’s Taipei on August 19-30, 2017 and is featuring 14 compulsory disciplines, seven optional disciplines and one demonstration discipline (billiards).

According to the official FISU website, the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The Summer Universiade consists of 10 compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in Italy’s Turin in 1959 and the most recent in 2015 in the South Korean city of Gwangju.

Share
