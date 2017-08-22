Russia aims to enter top-three best boxing nations at 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championship

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian national boxing team aims at grabbing at least three golds at the upcoming 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championship, finishing the global tournament in top three nations, the president of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) told TASS on Tuesday.

The 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships is scheduled to be held between August 25 and September 2 in Germany’s Hamburg bringing together 280 best boxers from around the globe.

"The team is in a very good physical condition and we set off for the championship in a positive mood," RBF President Umar Kremlev said in an interview with TASS after the Russian team left for Germany on Tuesday from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

"The team is facing the task to finish in 2nd or third place in overall medals standings," Kremlev said. "Winning three gold medals is real."

A total of nine boxers entered the Russian national team for the international championship in Germany and among them are Yevgeny Tischenko (2016 Olympics gold medalist and reigning world champion in under-91 kg weight category) and Vitaly Dunaitsev (2016 Olympics bronze medalist in under 64 kg weight category).

The AIBA World Boxing Championship, which kicks off in three days, will be held at the 7,000-seat capacity Sporthalle Hamburg sports facility.

According to the tournament’s official website, among the high-ranking guests at the tournament will be the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games Super Heavyweight gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko as well as President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Mendoza.