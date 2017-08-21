Russia wins two golds on second day of 2017 Universiade in Taipei

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia won two golds, four silvers and four bronzes on the second day of the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei.

One gold went to Russia’s women’s gymnastics team (Maria Paseka, Darya Spiridonova, Liliya Akhaimova and Darya Yelizarova), and the other, to epee fencer Sergey Bida.

Yana Alborova and Adelya Abdrakhkmanova had the silver and the bronze respectively in the individual rapier fencing contest. Swimmer Andrey Zhilkin grabbed the silver in the 50 m breaststroke and Yevgeny Kuznetsov, the bronze in one-meter springboard diving. Another bronze went to Yulia Timoshkina and Yulia Tikhomirova in women’s synchronized diving (10 m platform).

In judo wrestling Aslan Lappinagov (under 81 kg) and Stanislav Retinsky (under 90 kg) placed second. Woman wrestler Valentina Kostenko (under 63) was third.

Currently Russia has 17 medals - three golds, five silvers and nine bronzes. In the unofficial team standing Russia is fifth. South Korea is first with ten golds, three silvers and six bronzes, North Korea, second (5-2-1) and the host country Taiwan, third (4-7-2).

Russia’s delegation at the 2017 Universiade consists of 517 members, including 348 athletes. The student games end August 30.