Team Russia wins seven medals on day one of Universiade in Taipei City

Sport
August 20, 17:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia team occupies the fifth place in the overall medal standing, which is topped by China, with three gold and two silver medals

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia team has won one gold, one silver and five bronze medals of the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei City on Sunday, day one of the event.

Roman Izmailov and Nikita Shleikher won gold in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving. Russia’s women team of Maria Kameneva, Polina Lapshina, Anastasia Guzhenkova and Arina Openysheva won silver in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. And the men’s team of Mikhail Vekovishchev, Andrei Arbuzov, Sergei Fesikov and Nikita Korolev won bronze in men’s 4x100m freestyle relay.

Russian judokas Alexandra Babintseva (women’s -78kg), Niyaz Bilalov (men’s -100kg) and Anton Brachev (men’s +100kg) won bronze medals. Russian gymnasts Vladislav Polyashov, Alexei Rostov, Daniil Kazachkov, Ilya Kibartas and Kirill Prokopyev won bronze in men’s team artistic gymnastics.

Russia team occupies the fifth place in the overall medal standing, which is topped by China, with three gold and two silver medals. China is followed by Japan (three gold, one silver and one bronze medals), and South Korea (two gold, two silver and two bronze medals). In terms of the overall number of medals won, Russia is first, with its seven medals. The United States and South Korea are second, with six medals each.

Russia’s delegation to the Universiade-2017 includes 517 people, of which 348 are athletes. The Universiade will end on August 30.

The World Student Games, or UNiversiade, are an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’.

