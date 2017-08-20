Back to Main page
Russian divers bring first gold to national team at Universiade

Sport
August 20

The gold medal was the first the Russian national team won at the current students’ games

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Roman Izmailov and Nikita Shleikher won gold in Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei.

The gold medal was the first the Russian national team won at the current students’ games.

The Russians’ total points were 411.99.

The Summer Universiade in Taipei will continue to August 30.

The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
