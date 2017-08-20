Russian divers bring first gold to national team at Universiade

Cardinal Parolin: Dialogue of Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches to help them feel unitySociety & Culture August 20, 8:27
MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Roman Izmailov and Nikita Shleikher won gold in Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei.
The gold medal was the first the Russian national team won at the current students’ games.
The Russians’ total points were 411.99.
The Summer Universiade in Taipei will continue to August 30.