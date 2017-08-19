Russian Paralympic Committee organizes roundtable with 15 delegations

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee on Saturday organized a roundtable, featuring leaders of 15 national Paralympic committees, TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The delegations represented Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Montenegro, South Korea and the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation.

The event’s participants exchanged experience to implement practically documents and materials from the Russian Paralympic Committee for soonest meeting criteria to recover the membership in the International Paralympic Committee.

The Russian Committee at a meeting in Germany’s Bonn, due in late August, will discuss the criteria. The criteria and recovery of the membership will be on agenda of a meeting of the International Paralympic Committee’s Executive Committee due in Abu-Dhabi on September 3-4.

In May, President of the International Paralympic Committee Philip Craven told a news conference the Russian team would not participate in the 2018 Paralympic Games if the national Committee by September did not meet criteria for recovering the membership in the organization.