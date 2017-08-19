Russian Paralympic Committee organizes roundtable with 15 delegations

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of RussiaWorld August 19, 6:22
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993Society & Culture August 19, 6:18
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason caseWorld August 19, 4:04
Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassadorWorld August 19, 3:59
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in CrimeaSociety & Culture August 19, 3:43
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot deadWorld August 19, 3:36
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouseRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 23:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee on Saturday organized a roundtable, featuring leaders of 15 national Paralympic committees, TASS correspondent reported from the site.
The delegations represented Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Moldova, Mongolia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Montenegro, South Korea and the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation.
The event’s participants exchanged experience to implement practically documents and materials from the Russian Paralympic Committee for soonest meeting criteria to recover the membership in the International Paralympic Committee.
The Russian Committee at a meeting in Germany’s Bonn, due in late August, will discuss the criteria. The criteria and recovery of the membership will be on agenda of a meeting of the International Paralympic Committee’s Executive Committee due in Abu-Dhabi on September 3-4.
In May, President of the International Paralympic Committee Philip Craven told a news conference the Russian team would not participate in the 2018 Paralympic Games if the national Committee by September did not meet criteria for recovering the membership in the organization.