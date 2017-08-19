Putin sends greetings to members of Russian delegation to 2017 Universiade

Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of RussiaWorld August 19, 6:22
Russian Emergencies Ministry carries out over 430 humanitarian missions abroad since 1993Society & Culture August 19, 6:18
Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of UniversiadeSport August 19, 4:11
New defense attorney to be appointed in former Ukrainian president’s high treason caseWorld August 19, 4:04
Mayor says Izmir International Fair homage to memory of late Russian ambassadorWorld August 19, 3:59
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in CrimeaSociety & Culture August 19, 3:43
El Pais: all four suspects in Barcelona terror attack shot deadWorld August 19, 3:36
Foreign Ministry speaker Zakharova very passionate about her dollhouseRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 18, 23:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the athletes, coaches and officials included in the country’s delegation to the 29th FISU Summer Universiade, scheduled to be held in Taipei on August 19-30. The text of the message has been published on the Kremlin website.
"The World Student Games is always a much-anticipated event," the message reads. "It is a celebration of sports and youth based on the principles of fair competition, respect for each other and the national traditions, as well as on creativity and the openness to new experiences," Putin added.
He pointed out that participants in the event were facing "a noble and ambitious task of representing Russia at the Taipei Universiade and proving that student sports in our country is at its zenith, involving many talented young athletes capable of achieving epic victories and setting new records."
According to the official website of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad. The Summer Universiade consists of ten compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country. The first Summer Universiade was held in the Italian city of Turin in 1959, while the most recent event took place in the South Korean city of Gwangju in 2015
The 29th FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Taipei on August 19-30. The opening ceremony will take place at the Taipei Arena, which has the capacity of 21,000 spectators
The Russian delegation to the 2017 Universiade will comprise 517 people, including 348 athletes.