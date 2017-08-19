Putin sends greetings to members of Russian delegation to 2017 Universiade

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the athletes, coaches and officials included in the country’s delegation to the 29th FISU Summer Universiade, scheduled to be held in Taipei on August 19-30. The text of the message has been published on the Kremlin website.

"The World Student Games is always a much-anticipated event," the message reads. "It is a celebration of sports and youth based on the principles of fair competition, respect for each other and the national traditions, as well as on creativity and the openness to new experiences," Putin added.

He pointed out that participants in the event were facing "a noble and ambitious task of representing Russia at the Taipei Universiade and proving that student sports in our country is at its zenith, involving many talented young athletes capable of achieving epic victories and setting new records."

According to the official website of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad. The Summer Universiade consists of ten compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country. The first Summer Universiade was held in the Italian city of Turin in 1959, while the most recent event took place in the South Korean city of Gwangju in 2015

The 29th FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Taipei on August 19-30. The opening ceremony will take place at the Taipei Arena, which has the capacity of 21,000 spectators

The Russian delegation to the 2017 Universiade will comprise 517 people, including 348 athletes.