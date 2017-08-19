Olympic diving champion Zakharov to carry Russia’s flag at opening ceremony of Universiade

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Olympic diving champion Ilya Zakharov will carry Russia’s flag at the opening ceremony of the 2017 Universiade, scheduled to take place in Taiwan’s Taipei on Saturday, Russian Students Sport Union (RSSU) President Sergei Seiranov told TASS.

"Ilya Zakharov will carry the flag," he said. "It will be his third Universiade, he is a renowned athlete, a World and European champion," Seiranov added.

Zakharov won gold and silver at the 2012 Olympic Games. Together with Yevgeny Kuznetsov, he won gold in Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships. Besides, Zakharov took a gold medal at the 2013 Universiade, as well as silver and bronze medals at the 2011 Universiade.

According to the official website of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Summer Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad. The Summer Universiade consists of ten compulsory sports with 13 compulsory disciplines and up to three optional sports chosen by the host country.

The first Summer Universiade was held in the Italian city of Turin in 1959, while the most recent event took place in the South Korean city of Gwangju in 2015.

The 29th FISU Summer Universiade is scheduled to be held in Taipei on August 19-30. The opening ceremony will take place at the Taipei Arena, which has the capacity of 21,000 spectators.

The Russian delegation to the 2017 Universiade will comprise 517 people, including 348 athletes.