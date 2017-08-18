Swiss-based CAS slaps Russian triple jumper Pyatykh with 4-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on Friday to impose a four-year suspension on Russia’s triple-jump athlete Anna Pyatykh for violation of anti-doping regulations.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has issued its decision in the arbitration procedure between the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and the Russian triple-jumper Anna Pyatykh," the court said in its statement.

According to a statement from the Swiss-based sports court, the four-year suspension term for the 36-year-old Russian athlete officially comes into force starting December 15, 2016.

"A period of ineligibility of four (4) years is imposed on Ms Anna Pyatykh starting on 15 December 2016, the date of commencement of her provisional suspension," the statement said.

The court also ruled to annul Pyatykh’s all athletics results, which she achieved between July 6, 2013 and December 15, 2016.

"The results achieved by Ms Anna Pyatykh at the IAAF World Championships in Osaka, Japan on 31 August 2007, and from 6 July 2013 to 15 December 2016 are disqualified, including forfeiture of any titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money obtained during these periods," the court’s ruling stated.

The statement also said that the Court of Arbitration for Sport acted in this case "as first instance decision-making authority for this matter, substituting for the Russian Athletics Federation, currently suspended by the IAAF."

The IAAF Congress voted on August 3 in London in favor of extending the suspension term for the ARAF. The voting was held in the wake of a report delivered by Independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen, who recommended the participants of the IAAF Council in London to keep in force the suspension of the Russian track and field body.

A total of 166 people at the IAAF Congress voted in favor of extending the suspension term for the ARAF, while only 21 voted against. The IAAF Taskforce came up with additional six criteria, which the Russian governing athletics body needed to implement in order to restore its global membership.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.