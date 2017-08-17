Deputy PM Mutko pledges to reinstate Russia’s membership with IAAF in nearest future

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia will resort to all means to reinstate as soon as possible the currently suspended membership of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) with the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Thursday.

The IAAF Congress voted on August 3 in London in favor of extending the suspension term for the ARAF. The voting was held in the wake of a report delivered by Independent chairperson of IAAF Taskforce Rune Andersen, who recommended the participants of the IAAF Council in London to keep in force the suspension of the Russian track and field body.

"We have drawn conclusions regarding everything that was discussed at the IAAF Congress," Mutko said in an interview with TASS. "The federation (ARAF) keeps working and we will be doing everything to make sure that its membership is reinstated as soon as possible."

A total of 166 people at the IAAF Congress voted in favor of extending the suspension term for the ARAF, while only 21 voted against. The IAAF Taskforce came up with six criteria, which the Russian governing athletics body needed to implement in order to restore its global membership.

In 2015, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.