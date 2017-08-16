Back to Main page
Zenit St. Petersburg loses 0:1 against FC Utrecht in first leg of Europa League play-off

Sport
August 16, 21:34 UTC+3 UTRECHT

The return game will be played in Russia’s St. Petersburg on August 24

© EPA/JOEP LEENEN

UTRECHT /The Netherlands/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg football club lost 0:1 against Dutch FC Utrecht in the first leg match of the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

Russia’s Krasnodar FC football stadium

Over 700 policemen to provide security at UEFA Europa League’s match in Russia's Krasnodar

The return game will be played in Russia’s St. Petersburg on August 24.

Two Russian football clubs reached the qualifying group stage of the UEFA Europa League and Zenit St. Petersburg was the other club besides Krasnodar FC.

Zenit St. Petersburg qualified for the play-offs with an aggregate score of 2-1 over Israel’s Bnei Yehuda in the 3rd qualifying round (2-0 away, 0-1 home).

Dutch FC Utrecht squeezed into the next round due to their advantage in away goals. The aggregate score after both matches of Utrecht against Poland’s Lech was 3-3 (1-1 home, 2-2 away).

The first leg match between the Russian Krasnodar FC and Crvena Zvezda of Serbia is scheduled to kick off at the stadium in Krasnodar at 8:00 p.m. local time on Thursday and the return game will be played on August 24 in Belgrade.

