Over 700 policemen to provide security at UEFA Europa League’s match in Russia's Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, August 16. /TASS/.Over 700 policemen will ensure security in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar on Thursday night during the 2017 UEFA Europa League’s 1st leg qualifying stage match between Russia’s Krasnodar FC and guests Crvena Zvezda of Serbia, according to the municipal authorities’ press service.

"Additional security measures will be provided as we expect a great deal of football fans from Serbia as well as football fans from all over the country’s regions," a statement from the Krasnodar municipal authorities office said.

"A reinforced law enforcement contingent from the regional branch of the Interior Ministry will be on duty in the city of Krasnodar and particularly at the stadium throughout the day," the statement said adding that the number of "law enforcers on duty would be over 700," while traffic police would be also on alert during the match day.

Two weeks ago, the Draw for the play-off round of the Europa League, which was held at UEFA’s headquarters in Switzerland’s Nyon, placed Russia’s Krasnodar against Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda.

Krasnodar qualified for the play-off stage of the UEFA Europa League after defeating in the previous round Denmark’s Lyngby (2:1 home, 3:1 away). The Serbian football club defeated Sparta Praha from the Czech Republic 2:0 at home and 1:0 in away match.

The first leg match between the Russian and Serbian football clubs is scheduled to kick off at the stadium in Krasnodar at 8:00 p.m. local time and the return game will be played on August 24 in Belgrade.

The football stadium in Krasnodar was opened in early October last year with the inaugural friendly match between the national teams of Russia and Costa Rica. The 34,300-seat stadium was constructed in the Russian southern city within a period of three and a half years and serves now as home stadium for local Krasnodar football club.