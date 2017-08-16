Russian female weightlifter Vorobyova slapped with 8-year ban over doping abuse

TASS, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) announced its decision on Wednesday to suspend female weightlifter Anastasia Vorobyova for the period of eight years due to her violation of anti-doping regulations.

The decision made by the RWF was made public today by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), which stated on its official website that the female weightlifter’s suspension comes into force as of July 25, 2017.

Vorobyova’s suspension over abuse of performance enhancing drugs was imposed following an approval from RUSADA’s Disciplinary Board, the statement from the national governing anti-doping body added.

There were no commentaries at the moment from the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) regarding Vorobyova’s eight-year suspension.