CSKA wins UEFA Champions League play-off round first leg match against Young Boys

BERN / Switzerland/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian football club CSKA Moscow was defeated Switzerland’s Young Boys FC 1-0 in the play-off round first leg match of the UEFA Champions League.

The match was played in Switzerland’s Bern on Tuesday.

Young Boys’ defender Kasim Nuhu scored an own goal in the 90th minute.

Russia’s CSKA qualified for the play-off round after winning both matches of the 3rd qualifying round against Greek football club AEK (1-0 home; 2-0 away).

Switzerland’s Young Boys squeezed into the next round due to their advantage in away goals. The aggregate score after both matches of Young Boys against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev FC was 3-3 (1-3 away, 2-0 home).

The second leg match is scheduled to be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on August 23.

The winner of the play-off round will proceed further to the group stage of the prestigious tournament for European football clubs. In case, CSKA fails to clear the play-off round of the Champions League, it will continue playing in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Both CSKA and Young Boys are last season’s vice champions of their national championships.