Russian anti-doping body draws plan for samples collection until 2018

Sport
August 15, 17:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In late June the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was granted permission to plan doping tests and collect samples under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency UKAD

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) chartered a schedule for collection of doping samples from national athletes for the period of up to 2018, Tatiana Chirkina, the agency’s acting director general, said on Tuesday.

"Our (RUSADA’s) department for planning and testing already operates at its full capacity," Chirkina told journalists.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issued permission in late June allowing the RUSADA to plan doping tests and collect samples under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency UKAD.

"We have received an official letter from the WADA on June 28 informing us that we were granted the right for planning and testing under the supervision of the UKAD and two independently-appointed experts working with us," she said. "We have already drawn the plan until the yearend and submitted it with the UKAD for approval."

"This plan was eventually approved and we keep up with our work on testing," Chirkina stated.

On May 18, the WADA Board of Directors convened for a session in Montreal, Canada, to review the progress of Russia’s implementation of the global anti-doping body’s roadmap requirements aimed at reinstating the country’s currently suspended membership in WADA.

The organization concluded that Russia had achieved certain progress in bringing its anti-doping system in line with the global requirements, but added that other criteria still remained to be implemented.

Less than two years ago the WADA Independent Commission carried out an investigation in regard to the activities of RUSADA, the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and the Russian Sports Ministry, and announced the results of the probe on November 9, 2015.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances. The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended.

Starting last year’s January control over anti-doping regulations in Russian sports has been exercised by RUSADA strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

Doping scandal in Russian sports
Реклама