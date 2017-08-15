Putin congratulates athlete Lasitskene with IAAF World Championships gold

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Tuesday congratulations to Russia’s high jumper Maria Lasitskene, who won gold last week at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London competing in the status of a neutral athlete.

Russia’s 24-year-old Lasitskene won the gold in women’s high jump on Saturday after having cleared the mark of 2.03 meters. Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko (2.01 meters jump) and Poland’s Kamila Licwinko (1.99 meters jump) won silver and bronze respectively.

"This gold medal is a result of years-long hard training, accomplished skills and belief in own strength," Putin said in his congratulatory message published today on the Kremlin’s official website.

"Having left behind acclaimed contenders you upheld the high class level of Russian athletes, met the expectations of fans, coaches and all those, who kept supporting you on the way to your success," the Russian president added.

Putin also wished Lasitskene good luck in the future and new accomplishments in her sports career.

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, which was held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they were allowed to compete as neutral athletes as the ARAF’s (All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in the IAAF is suspended.

Russian track-and-field athletes were banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions. The same rules applied to the escorting staff of the Russian national team in London.

Athletes from Russia competing in the ANA (Authorized Neutral Athlete) capacity at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London won a total of six medals, namely one gold and five silver.

Five Russian athletes clinching silver medals at the 2017 IAAF World Championships are Sergey Shubenkov (men’s 110 meters hurdles), Daria Klishina (women’s long jump), Valery Pronkin (men’s hammer throw), Sergey Shirobokov (men’s 20 kilometers race walk) and Danil Lysenko (men’s high jump).

The top-three nations in the overall medals standings at the 2017 IAAF World Championships are: the United States (10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze); Kenya (five gold, two silver and four bronze) and South Africa (three gold, one silver and two bronze).