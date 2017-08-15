'Visit Russia' London office kicks off campaign to consult Britons ahead of FIFA World Cup

LONDON, August 14. /TASS/. Visit Russia’s London office has opened an information center for those who plan to visit Russia in 2018 to attend matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Alexei Cherepanov, a deputy chief of Visit Russia’s office in the United Kingdom, told TASS on Monday.

The center will be officially launched on September 1, but its employees are already working in a test mode. "Our office is already functioning. We want the British people to see that all the doors are open for them. They can call in to ask any question any time. This what we are here for, to dispel their doubts about security matters and nuances of the trip," Cherepanov said.

He noted that the most frequently asked questions are about Fan-IDs, organizational aspects linked with movement from one host city to another. "After the tournament’s finals drawing on December 6, it will be announced where England squad will play and we will be able to recommend fans optimal route options. Say, we can hint how to save money on hotels - just to buy a ticket for a night train," he said.

"We are establishing contacts with all British sports organizations working with fans and offer our assistance in information backing. Apart from that, we provide people with regular information about Russia, its habits and ways and strongly advise them to always have documents on them. I hope as the tournament approaches we will know which restaurants and sports bars will broadcast the matches to make it possible for those who don’t have tickets to watch them," he added.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.