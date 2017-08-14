Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin named Russia’s top player in previous season

Sport
August 14, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

NHL Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin has received the Kharlamov Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. NHL Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin received in Moscow on Monday the Kharlamov Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player in the previous season.

The Kharlamov Trophy was established by the Sovetsky Sport daily in 2002 and was named after world’s legendary player from the Soviet Union Valery Kharlamov. The trophy was awarded to the best Russian player from the US-based NHL until 2015, but after that date included players from the Russia-based KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) as well.

Read also
Evgeni Malkin

NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin still hopes to play for Russia at 2018 Games

The voting for the best Russian ice hockey player in the 2016/2017 season involved a total of 65 experts, who are ice hockey legends, general managers and journalists. Malkin garnered 154 points after the voting, leaving behind his closest contenders Sergey Mozyakin with 66 points, Sergey Bobrovsky (64 points), Nikita Kucherov (29 points), Artemy Panarin (19 points) and Andrei Vasilevsky (11 points).

Malkin was previously awarded the Kharlamov Trophy in 2012. Besides Malkin and since its introduction in 2002, the trophy was also awarded to Hockey Hall of Fame member Sergei Fedorov (in 2003), Ilya Kovalchuk (in 2004), Alexander Ovechkin (in 2006-2010, 2014-2015), Pavel Datsyuk (in 2011, 2013) and Artemy Panarin (in 2016). The trophy was unclaimed in 2005 due to NHL’s lockout in 2005.

Russia’s 31-year-old central forward Malkin is the three-time Stanley Cup winner grabbing the prestigious trophy with Pittsburg Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the NHL play-off’s top scorer in the past season packing 28 points in 25 matches (10 goals plus 18 assists).

Malkin played for the Russian national Olympic team three times - 2006 Olympics in Italy’s Turin, 2010 Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver and 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. Playing for the national squad at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships he is two-time gold, two-time silver and two-time bronze medalist.

 

Gallery
9 photo

Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army for first time liberates town from Islamic State in airborne operation
2
Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020
3
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firm
4
Mother of murdered Ukrainian journalist files complaint with UN
5
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force — Russian diplomat
6
Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournament
7
Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to help resolve many problems — analyst
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама