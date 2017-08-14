NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin named Russia’s top player in previous season

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. NHL Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin received in Moscow on Monday the Kharlamov Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best Russian ice hockey player in the previous season.

The Kharlamov Trophy was established by the Sovetsky Sport daily in 2002 and was named after world’s legendary player from the Soviet Union Valery Kharlamov. The trophy was awarded to the best Russian player from the US-based NHL until 2015, but after that date included players from the Russia-based KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) as well.

The voting for the best Russian ice hockey player in the 2016/2017 season involved a total of 65 experts, who are ice hockey legends, general managers and journalists. Malkin garnered 154 points after the voting, leaving behind his closest contenders Sergey Mozyakin with 66 points, Sergey Bobrovsky (64 points), Nikita Kucherov (29 points), Artemy Panarin (19 points) and Andrei Vasilevsky (11 points).

Malkin was previously awarded the Kharlamov Trophy in 2012. Besides Malkin and since its introduction in 2002, the trophy was also awarded to Hockey Hall of Fame member Sergei Fedorov (in 2003), Ilya Kovalchuk (in 2004), Alexander Ovechkin (in 2006-2010, 2014-2015), Pavel Datsyuk (in 2011, 2013) and Artemy Panarin (in 2016). The trophy was unclaimed in 2005 due to NHL’s lockout in 2005.

Russia’s 31-year-old central forward Malkin is the three-time Stanley Cup winner grabbing the prestigious trophy with Pittsburg Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the NHL play-off’s top scorer in the past season packing 28 points in 25 matches (10 goals plus 18 assists).

Malkin played for the Russian national Olympic team three times - 2006 Olympics in Italy’s Turin, 2010 Olympics in Canada’s Vancouver and 2014 Olympics in Russia’s Sochi. Playing for the national squad at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships he is two-time gold, two-time silver and two-time bronze medalist.