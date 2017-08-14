Athletes from Russia pack $245,000 in prize money at 2017 IAAF World Championships

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian athletes packed $245,000 in prize money at the 2017 Athletics World Championships in London, where they participated in the status of neutral athletes as it was required by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they were allowed to compete as neutral athletes as the ARAF’s (All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in the IAAF is suspended.

Russian track-and-field athletes were banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions. The same rules applied to the escorting staff of the Russian national team in London.

Athletes from Russia competing in the ANA (Authorized Neutral Athlete) capacity at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London won a total of six medals, namely one gold and five silver.

The largest sum of $60,000 in prize money among the Russian athletes, was allocated to Maria Lasitskene for winning gold in women’s high jump.

Five Russian athletes were awarded $30,000 each for winning silver medals. They are Sergey Shubenkov (men’s 110 meters hurdles), Daria Klishina (women’s long jump), Valery Pronkin (men’s hammer throw), Sergey Shirobokov (men’s 20 kilometers race walk) and Danil Lysenko (men’s high jump).

Russia’s Alexander Menkov, the 2013 World Champion in long jump, was awarded $15,000 for finishing in 4th place in London, Alexei Sokirsky received $10,000 for 5th place in men’s hammer throw and Ilya Ivanyuk was granted $6,000 for 6th result in men’s high jump. Olga Mullina packed $4,000 for her 8th result in women’s pole vault.

The top-three nations in the overall medals standings at the 2017 IAAF World Championships are: the United States (10 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze); Kenya (five gold, two silver and four bronze) and South Africa (three gold, one silver and two bronze).