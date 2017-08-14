Back to Main page
Russian athletes observed all IAAF regulations on neutrality at 2017 World Championships

Sport
August 14, 17:15 UTC+3 LONDON

Russian track-and-field athletes were banned from wearing gear of the national team or any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions

LONDON, August 14. /TASS/. Russian national team’s athletes, who took part in the 2017 Athletics World Championships in London in the neutral status, observed all requirements set by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), a spokesperson for the Russian side told TASS on Monday.

Yelena Orlova said in an interview with TASS that the observation of a special set of requirements from the IAAF was necessary for athletes from Russia to perform at the championship in London, while the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) remains suspended with the IAAF.

Maria Lasitskene

Russia's Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World Championships

"There was not a single reprimand voiced by the IAAF regarding the observation of special regulations by our athletes and escorting staff,"Orlova said.

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they were allowed to compete as neutral athletes only as the ARAF’s membership in the IAAF is suspended.

Russian track-and-field athletes were banned from wearing gear of the national team or any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions. The same rules applied to the escorting staff of the Russian national team in London.

"Undoubtedly, all our athletes wanted to compete in London under the Russian national flag," Orlova said. "However, we were faced with the requirements necessary for the participation in the tournament and we had to strictly abide by them. Otherwise, the athletes would have been barred from the tournament in London."

Russian athletes competing in the ANA (Authorized Neutral Athlete) capacity at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London won a total of six medals, namely one gold and five silver.

Read also

Russian athletes banned from singing national hymn at London World Championships hotels

Two years ago, the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission carried out an investigation into the activities of the ARAF, the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian sports ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

The work of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory and RUSADA was eventually suspended. The IAAF in turn decided to suspend ARAF’s membership in the global governing body of athletics and put forward a host of criteria, which the Russian ruling body of track and field sports was obliged to implement in order to restore its membership in the global federation.

