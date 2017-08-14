Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournament

From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the ArcticBusiness & Economy August 14, 9:29
Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournamentSport August 14, 8:11
Syrian military conducts awareness-raising campaign on East Ghouta reconciliationWorld August 14, 8:01
Washington hit by protests against nationalismWorld August 14, 7:31
Russian nuclear icebreaker sails off to North PoleScience & Space August 13, 23:58
Russia’s Danil Lysenko wins silver in men’s high jump at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 23:00
Ukraine’s Antonov plans to turn out at least 70 planes within five yearsBusiness & Economy August 13, 22:49
Russia’s Sergei Shirobokov wins silver in men’s 20km race walk at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 18:24
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 18:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Garry Kasparov and Sergey Karjakin will play a game in the first round of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament, according to the drawing procedure.
In addition to Kasparov, the 13th World Chess Champion, and Karjakin, taking part in the tournament will be Armenia’s Levon Aronian, ex-World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (India), Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Yan Nepomnyaschiy (Russia), Leinier Dominguez (Cuba), Le Quang Liem (Vietnam) and David Navara (the Czech Republic).
In early July, Kasparov announced the resumption of his career and plans to take part in the Saint Louis Grand Chess Tour. President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov later informed TASS that the issue of Kasparov’s return to professional chess would be considered by the FIDE Ethics Commission. Kasparov was disqualified for two years for corruption and vote buying at the FIDE presidential elections in 2014.