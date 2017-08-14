Back to Main page
Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournament

Sport
August 14, 8:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In early July, Kasparov announced the resumption of his career and plans to take part in the Saint Louis Grand Chess Tour

Garry Kasparov

Garry Kasparov

©  EPA/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

Read also
Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Kasparov’s return to chess ‘not a sensation’, chess legend Karpov says

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Garry Kasparov and Sergey Karjakin will play a game in the first round of the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament, according to the drawing procedure.

In addition to Kasparov, the 13th World Chess Champion, and Karjakin, taking part in the tournament will be Armenia’s Levon Aronian, ex-World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand (India), Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Yan Nepomnyaschiy (Russia), Leinier Dominguez (Cuba), Le Quang Liem (Vietnam) and David Navara (the Czech Republic).

In early July, Kasparov announced the resumption of his career and plans to take part in the Saint Louis Grand Chess Tour. President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov later informed TASS that the issue of Kasparov’s return to professional chess would be considered by the FIDE Ethics Commission. Kasparov was disqualified for two years for corruption and vote buying at the FIDE presidential elections in 2014.

