Russian athletes show remarkable results at IAAF World Championships — olympic chief

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian track and field athletes have shown excellent results at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as a whole, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov said in an interview with TASS.

Russian athletes who took part in the world championships as neutrals have won six medals - one gold and five silver.

"One gold and five silver medals. Half of the team could count on medals. Under such conditions, these are remarkable results," Zhukov said.

"I believe that, if we take the overall psychological factor, the fact that we have not won medals at international competitions for a long time, that most of the athletes came without their coaches, and that does make an impact, they performed very well. I want to congratulate all our athletes," he added.

On Sunday evening, Danil Lysenko, the last Russian athlete to take part in the competitions, won silver in men’s high jump. Earlier, Maria Lasitskene won gold in women’s high jump, Sergey Shubenkov won silver in men’s 110m hurdles, Darya Klishina won silver in women’s long jump, Valeriy Pronkin won silver in men’s hammer throw, and Sergei Shirokobokov won silver in men’s 20km race walk.

A total of 19 Russians took part in the London championships. They competed as neutral athletes, as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in the organization.