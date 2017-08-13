Russia’s Danil Lysenko wins silver in men’s high jump at IAAF World Championships

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. Russian athlete Danil Lysenko, who is taking part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as a neutral athlete, has won silver in men’s high jump on Sunday, the final day of the tournament.

Lysenko’s result was 2.32 meters. Gold medal went to Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar who jumped to 2.35 meters. Majd Eddin Ghazal, the only Syrian athlete taking part in the tournament, won bronze medal with a result of 2.29 meters.

Lysenko is the sixth among the 19 Russian athletes cleared for the tournament as neutral to win a medal. Thus, Maria Lasitskene won gold in women’s high jump, Sergey Shubenkov won silver in men’s 110m hurdles, Darya Klishina won silver in women’s long jump, Valeriy Pronkin won silver in men’s hammer throw, and Sergei Shirokobokov won silver in men’s 20km race walk.

A total of 19 Russian athletes are taking part in the London championships. They are competing as neutral athletes, as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in the organization.

The United States tops the overall medal standing, with nine gold, ten silver and nine bronze medals. Kenya is second, with four gold, one silver and four bronze medals, and France is third (three gold and two bronze medals).

The London World Championships will close later on Sunday.