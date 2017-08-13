Back to Main page
Russia’s Sergei Shirobokov wins silver in men’s 20km race walk at IAAF World Championships

Sport
August 13, 18:24 UTC+3 LONDON

Eider Arevalo of Colombia, who covered the distance in one hour, 18 minutes and 53 seconds, won the gold medal and set a national record

© AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON, August 13. /TASS/. Russian athlete Serei Shirobokov, who is taking part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as a neutral athlete, was won silver in men’s 20 kilometer race walk on Sunday.

Eider Arevalo of Colombia, who covered the distance in one hour, 18 minutes and 53 seconds, won the gold medal and set a national record. Shirobokov, 18. Finished second with a result of 1:18:55. Bronze went to Caio Bonfim of Brazil (1:19:04), who also set a national record.

The United States tops the overall medal standing, with nine gold, ten silver and eight bronze medals. Kenya is second, with three gold, one silver and four bronze medals, and France id third (three gold and one bronze medals).

Russian athletes competing as neutrals have won five medals, including one gold and four silver.

A total of 19 Russian athletes are taking part in the London championships. They are competing as neutral athletes, as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in the organization. The London World Championships will end on August 13.

