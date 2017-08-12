Back to Main page
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World Championships

Sport
August 12, 23:27 updated at: August 13, 0:21 UTC+3

She won the event at 2.03 meters

Maria Lasitskene

Maria Lasitskene

© EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Maria Lasitskene competing under a neutral flag has won the high jump gold at the IAAF 2017 World Championships in London.

She won the event at 2.03 meters. Ukraine’s Yuliya Levchenko who set a personal record was the second (2.01), while the bronze medal was won by Poland’s Kamila Licwinko (1.99).

Lasitskene was the first Russian athlete to win a gold medal at the 2017 championships. Russians earlier won three silver medals. They were Sergey Shubenkov (110-meter hurdles), long jumper Darya Klishina and Valery Pronkin (hammer throw).

The US team tops the overall medal standings (eight gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals) followed by Kenya’s team (3-1-4) and the Polish national squad (2-2-2).

A total of 19 Russian athletes are taking part in the London championships. They are competing as neutral athletes, as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in the organization. The London World Championships will end on August 13.

Topics
Sports
