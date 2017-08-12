Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World Championships

Russia tops unofficial Army Games medal standingsMilitary & Defense August 13, 0:20
Russia’s Lasitskene wins high jump gold at London World ChampionshipsSport August 12, 23:27
Russia to start training female military pilotsMilitary & Defense August 12, 17:07
Rare South American cats jaguarundi find home at Yekaterinburg’s ZooSociety & Culture August 11, 21:31
Border guards to confiscate Saakashvili’s passport if he tries to enter UkraineWorld August 11, 20:35
Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 11, 20:07
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North KoreaSociety & Culture August 11, 19:09
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expertRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 11, 18:47
New rain-inducing technique developed by Russian hi-tech firmScience & Space August 11, 18:41
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. Russian track and field athlete Maria Lasitskene competing under a neutral flag has won the high jump gold at the IAAF 2017 World Championships in London.
She won the event at 2.03 meters. Ukraine’s Yuliya Levchenko who set a personal record was the second (2.01), while the bronze medal was won by Poland’s Kamila Licwinko (1.99).
Lasitskene was the first Russian athlete to win a gold medal at the 2017 championships. Russians earlier won three silver medals. They were Sergey Shubenkov (110-meter hurdles), long jumper Darya Klishina and Valery Pronkin (hammer throw).
The US team tops the overall medal standings (eight gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals) followed by Kenya’s team (3-1-4) and the Polish national squad (2-2-2).
A total of 19 Russian athletes are taking part in the London championships. They are competing as neutral athletes, as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) suspended the membership of the All-Russian Athletics Federation (ARAF) in the organization. The London World Championships will end on August 13.