Valeriy Pronkin wins silver in men’s hammer throw at 2017 IAAS World Championships

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. Russian athlete Valeriy Pronkin, who is taking part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as a neutral athlete, has won the silver medal in men’s hammer throw on Friday.

Pronkin is the third among 19 Russian athletes cleared for the championships as neutrals to win a medal at this tournament. Earlier, Sergey Shubenkov won silver in men’s 110 meters hurdles and long jumper Darya Klishina also won silver.

The IAAF World Championships will finish on August 13.