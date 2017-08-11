Russia’s Lysenko, Ivanyuk through to high jump final at 2017 IAAF World Championships

LONDON, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Danil Lysenko and Ilya Ivanyuk, who participate at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London as neutral athletes, have reached the final of the international athletics tournament in men’s high jump competition.

Lysenko, 20, showed the 3rd best result as he cleared in his second attempt the height of 2.31 meters, which was the mark required to be taken to qualify for the final. Entering the top 12 in the qualification round also guaranteed a berth in the final competition for the medals.

Ilya Ivanyuk cleared the bar at 2.29 meters height and also qualified for the final along with Lysenko as he entered the top 12 showing 7th overall result.

After the competition Lysenko told journalists that he was a bit scared going for his debut World Championship, but the presence of his teammate Ivanyuk helped to show a decent result.

"Undoubtedly, it was a bit scary to perform at my debut World Championships, but it was easier since there were two of us," Lysenko said. "We have been jumping in separate groups but kept encouraging each other as much as we could."

Asked by one of the correspondents which height he believed would bring him the medal in the final competition, Lysenko said: "I try not to make predictions."

His teammate Ivanyuk said that having two Russian jumpers in the qualification round helped him greatly, while he was as nervous as Lysenko during the attempts for the next round.

"Of course there was agitation, but eventually we both performed well," Ivanyuk told journalists. "It is good that we are both in the final round."

"The only aim for the final competition is to win," the 24-year-old Russian athlete added.

Anton Nazarov, the head coach of the Russian national team’s in high jump competitions, told TASS that it was an enormous success for Lysenko and Ivanyuk to qualify for the final round of the World Championships and they were capable of fighting for the medals in the decisive round.

"Today they have displayed decent jumps qualifying for the final and this is an enourmous success for the young athletes," Nazarov said in an interview with TASS. "Lysenko is only 20 years old, he is already the champion of the Youth Olympics, but he never competed at the adult level."

"He (Lysenko) holds this season the world’s third best result of 2.34 meters and he will be fighting for the pedestal," Nazarov added.

The final in men’s high jump at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in Britain will be held on Saturday, August 12.

Nineteen Russian track and field athletes have been cleared to take part in the 2017 IAAF World Championships, held in London between August 4 and 13. However, they are performing as neutral athletes as the ARAF (All-Russia Athletics Federation) remains suspended. Russian track-and-field athletes are banned from wearing gear of the national team or wear any apparel symbolizing the Russian flag at competitions.