Russia’s Match-TV: Talks on 2018 Olympics broadcasting rights to be finalized this fall

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian sports television channel Match-TV plans to finalize this fall the negotiations on broadcasting rights for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the broadcasters press service announced to TASS on Friday.

Russian football commentator Vasily Utkin wrote earlier in one of his social network accounts that Match-TV intended to give limited television coverage of the Winter Games in South Korea next year.

"Match-TV is in talks on the purchase of broadcasting rights for the Olympics in PyeongChang," the press service reported to TASS. "Everything is in line with the work schedule."

"Information that we have allegedly refused from broadcasting the Olympics is not true," according to the Match-TV press service. "We plan to finalize the negotiations this autumn."

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under a question.

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is addressing the institutional conspiracy across summer and winter sports athletes who participated with Russian officials within the Ministry of Sport and its infrastructure, such as RUSADA, CSP and the Moscow Laboratory along with the FSB, in particular with regard to the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up in 2016 with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations regarding the state involvement in doping scandals and recently achieved a considerable progress in the fight against the abuse of performance enhancing drugs in sports, both at the public and legislative levels.