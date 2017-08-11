Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Morocco submits bid for hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

Sport
August 11, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The hosting country for the 2026 World Cup will be elected in June 2018 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has submitted its bid with world’s governing football body FIFA its bid for hosting the 2026 World Cup, the federation announced on its website on Friday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first championship in the history to be held in 48-team format. The bid to host the football championship in 2026 was also submitted earlier jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Friday is the deadline for submitting the bids for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The main requirements for the biding countries are stadiums and infrastructure, observation of human rights and environmental protection, support at the state level and the championship’s heritage program.

Read also

FIFA chief Infantino lauds Russia’s preparations for hosting international Cups

The hosting country for the 2026 World Cup will be elected in June 2018 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow. If all of the bidding programs from the candidate countries did not suit the Congress, the second round of the election would be scheduled and the decision would be made in 2020.

A decision to increase the number of national teams participating in the World Cup from the current number of 32 up to a total of 48 was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council at its session in Zurich in January.

The new format of participation comes into force staring with the 2026 world football championship and stipulates a total of 16 groups with three national teams in each competing for the World Cup trophy.

The initiative to enlarge the participating format was voiced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in 2016 during his election campaign for the post of the organization’s president, but he initially proposed the number of 40 national teams.

The next two World Cups, which will be held in 2018 in Russia and in 2022 in Qatar, will be organized in line with the previous FIFA regulations stipulating a participating format of 32 national teams.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov calls US desire to ensure economic interests in Europe through sanctions 'impudent'
2
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
3
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
4
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
Russia to spend $630 mln on launch pad for Angara carrier rocket at Vostochny spaceport
7
Press review: US-Russian diplomatic war may continue and new jet fighter's 5 dimensions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама