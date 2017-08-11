Morocco submits bid for hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has submitted its bid with world’s governing football body FIFA its bid for hosting the 2026 World Cup, the federation announced on its website on Friday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first championship in the history to be held in 48-team format. The bid to host the football championship in 2026 was also submitted earlier jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Friday is the deadline for submitting the bids for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The main requirements for the biding countries are stadiums and infrastructure, observation of human rights and environmental protection, support at the state level and the championship’s heritage program.

The hosting country for the 2026 World Cup will be elected in June 2018 at the FIFA Congress in Moscow. If all of the bidding programs from the candidate countries did not suit the Congress, the second round of the election would be scheduled and the decision would be made in 2020.

A decision to increase the number of national teams participating in the World Cup from the current number of 32 up to a total of 48 was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council at its session in Zurich in January.

The new format of participation comes into force staring with the 2026 world football championship and stipulates a total of 16 groups with three national teams in each competing for the World Cup trophy.

The initiative to enlarge the participating format was voiced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in 2016 during his election campaign for the post of the organization’s president, but he initially proposed the number of 40 national teams.

The next two World Cups, which will be held in 2018 in Russia and in 2022 in Qatar, will be organized in line with the previous FIFA regulations stipulating a participating format of 32 national teams.