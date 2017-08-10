Lasitskene reaches high jump final at IAAF World Championships

Trumps applauds Russia, China for supporting new UNSC sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 10, 23:18
LONDON, August 10. /TASS/. Russian national Maria Lasitskene (nee Kuchina), participating in the IAAF World Championships London 2017 as a neutral athlete, has qualified for the high jump final achieving the best result.
Lasitskene cleared 1.92m in her first attempt. Ukraine’s Yulia Levchenko and Poland’s Kamila Licwinko achieved the same result.
Another Russian high jumper, Irian Gordeyeva, failed to make it into the final. She jumped 1.89 m, but could not clear 1.92m, coming in 16th in the qualification round.
A total of 12 athletes entered the final which will take place on August 12.
As many as 19 Russian athletes were given permission to participate in the IAAF World Championships as neutrals since the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has not yet restored the membership of Russia’s All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF).
The 2017 IAAF World Championships will conclude on August 13.
The IAAF suspended the All-Russia Athletics Federation in November 2015 following an investigation carried out by the Independent Commission chaired by Canadian lawyer Richard Pound. The investigation was based on assertions related to an alleged state-sponsored doping system in Russia.
The IAAF decided that until the membership of the ARAF is restored, Russian athletes could participate in tournaments as neutrals. Fourteen Russian athletes, including Maria Lasitskene (nee Kuchina), Sergey Shubenkov, Darya Klishina, Vera Rebrik and Anzhelika Sidorova, were cleared to compete as neutrals, as well as nine junior athletes.