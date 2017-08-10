Russian football team maintains 62nd position on FIFA new monthly ranking list

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team maintained its 62nd place, which it assumed in July, according to the newly-published monthly ratings edition of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Packing 590 points, team Russia is squeezed between Panama (61st place with 653 points) and Albania (63rd place, 583 points).

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are Brazil followed by Germany, Argentina, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Colombia, Belgium and France.

"Brazil have returned to the top of the FIFA… World Ranking after a one-month hiatus, replacing reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany…, who have slipped back into second spot," FIFA said in its statement on Thursday.

"Argentina remain in third but the heavyweight trio are accompanied in the top five by two sides reaching unusually heady heights," according to the statement. "Switzerland (4th, up 1) have not been ranked higher since the very first edition of the FIFA… World Ranking, while Poland (5th, up 1) are at an all-time high. Neither have dropped in the standings for 11 months."

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list will be put out on September 14, 2017.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.