Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian football team maintains 62nd position on FIFA new monthly ranking list

Sport
August 10, 11:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian national football team maintained its 62nd place, which it assumed in July, according to the newly-published monthly ratings edition of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Packing 590 points, team Russia is squeezed between Panama (61st place with 653 points) and Albania (63rd place, 583 points).

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are Brazil followed by Germany, Argentina, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal, Chile, Colombia, Belgium and France.

"Brazil have returned to the top of the FIFA… World Ranking after a one-month hiatus, replacing reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany…, who have slipped back into second spot," FIFA said in its statement on Thursday.

"Argentina remain in third but the heavyweight trio are accompanied in the top five by two sides reaching unusually heady heights," according to the statement. "Switzerland (4th, up 1) have not been ranked higher since the very first edition of the FIFA… World Ranking, while Poland (5th, up 1) are at an all-time high. Neither have dropped in the standings for 11 months."

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list will be put out on September 14, 2017.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also

Russian Defense Ministry renovating major facilities for FIFA World Cup

Russian windjammer Kruzenshtern to stage presentation of 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities

Russia seeks to up 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets availability for its citizens

Team Russia climbs to 62nd place in FIFA ranking

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon: Russia had every right to perform monitoring flight over Washington
2
Russian plane makes observation flight over CIA, Pentagon and White House
3
Russia hopes US will not provoke North Korea to take dangerous steps
4
Russia’s team qualifies for Tank Biathlon final
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
Qatar announces visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries including Russia
7
South Korea to convene Security Council meeting over North Korean missile threat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама