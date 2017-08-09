Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin presents trophy to sambo wrestling tournament winner in Sochi

Sport
August 09, 4:18 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin awarded a trophy to 29-year-old Russian wrestler Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, who won the men 84 kg event

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, one of the winners of the Plotforma S-70 sambo wrestling tournament in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, one of the winners of the Plotforma S-70 sambo wrestling tournament in Sochi

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the award ceremony of the eighth International combat sambo wrestling tournament, Plotforma S-70, held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Tuesday night.

"We saw cool guys here today," the president said during the award ceremony. "They demonstrated us what martial arts are loved for - various techniques, great throws, but, most importantly, they demonstrated courage and audacity."

Putin awarded a trophy to 29-year-old Russian wrestler Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, who defeated 36-year-old Luis Sergio Melo Jr. in the men 84 kg event.

During the tournament, best wrestlers from Russia and abroad faced each other in ten bouts.

The Russian leader visited the event along with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba and Russian hockey starts Alexander Ovechkin, Pavel Bure, Evgeni Malkin and others.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay
4
Death toll in southwest China earthquake rises to nine, 135 injured
5
Lavrov calls to settle North Korean issue through dialogue
6
Kiev concerned by German politician’s call to rethink sanctions on Russia
7
Southwest China earthquake kills at least 12, injures over 175
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама