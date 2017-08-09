Putin presents trophy to sambo wrestling tournament winner in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, one of the winners of the Plotforma S-70 sambo wrestling tournament in Sochi © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the award ceremony of the eighth International combat sambo wrestling tournament, Plotforma S-70, held in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Tuesday night.

"We saw cool guys here today," the president said during the award ceremony. "They demonstrated us what martial arts are loved for - various techniques, great throws, but, most importantly, they demonstrated courage and audacity."

Putin awarded a trophy to 29-year-old Russian wrestler Vyacheslav Vasilevsky, who defeated 36-year-old Luis Sergio Melo Jr. in the men 84 kg event.

During the tournament, best wrestlers from Russia and abroad faced each other in ten bouts.

The Russian leader visited the event along with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba and Russian hockey starts Alexander Ovechkin, Pavel Bure, Evgeni Malkin and others.