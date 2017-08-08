Russian Defense Ministry renovating major facilities for FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will renovate several major facilities ahead of the FIFA World Cup that Russia will host in 2018, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"Within the framework of preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Russian Defense Ministry is implementing a set of measures to build and reconstruct sports facilities," it said in a report. "The largest-scale reconstruction work is concentrated on two training stadiums in the settlement of Vatutinki in the Moscow region and in Rostov-on-Don," it said.

Administrative buildings will be constructed at both sports facilities, as well as new stands for spectators, up-to-date systems of flood lighting at the stadiums and CCTV cameras on the perimeter," the ministry said.

It said the sports arena in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, one of the World Cup sites, will get a natural all-season grass pitch with undersoil heating and automatic watering irrigation system.

The stadium in Vatutinki outside Moscow will also get a natural grass pitch, the ministry said. It also said socially important infrastructure facilities are renovated ahead of the World Cup. Work is underway to revamp the building of a city out-patient clinic, an architectural and cultural heritage facility, in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The clinic is located close to the football stadium that will host some of World Cup matches.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia.